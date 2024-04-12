iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $67.45

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $67.45 and last traded at $67.79, with a volume of 1183677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.26.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IYT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,027,000 after buying an additional 395,281 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,346,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 115.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,406,000 after purchasing an additional 167,136 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,128,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 458.7% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 91,592 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

