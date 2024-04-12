Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock Holdings Increased by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions comprises 0.9% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in J. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,710. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.08.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $145.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.21.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

