Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Buys 94 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 45,888.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 255,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,750,000 after purchasing an additional 255,138 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $2,137,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 12.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,632,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.00.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $499.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $507.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $521.18.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

