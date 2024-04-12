Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $173,000 Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.7 %

TTE traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.47. 116,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,651. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $74.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Insider Activity at TotalEnergies

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

