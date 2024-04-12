Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $228,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Synopsys by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,510,213,000 after purchasing an additional 166,992 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,594,000 after purchasing an additional 330,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,869,000 after acquiring an additional 52,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $891,507,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,150,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,556,000 after purchasing an additional 133,703 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $559.05. 65,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,561. The company has a 50-day moving average of $569.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $530.43. The company has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.36 and a twelve month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Synopsys

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.