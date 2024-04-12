Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $263,000 Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SO stock opened at $69.86 on Friday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 77.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Southern

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,998 shares of company stock worth $1,446,113 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.