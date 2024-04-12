Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 269 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Chevron
In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron
Chevron Stock Performance
CVX opened at $163.27 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.32.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.
Chevron Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.
Chevron Company Profile
Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chevron
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 5 Semiconductor Giants: Navigating the Recent Pullback
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.