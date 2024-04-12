Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 375,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after purchasing an additional 54,351 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 46,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,850,581. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $70.93. The company has a market capitalization of $99.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average is $51.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

