Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,111 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,505,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,586,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $47,160,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.70.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.51. 26,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.09. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $168.82.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

