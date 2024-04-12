Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 278 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 624 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.53.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.13. 731,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,829,010. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $171.38 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $105.02 billion, a PE ratio of -46.99, a PEG ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.14.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.