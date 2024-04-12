Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 740 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,207,857.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,451,306. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.29. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $124.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

