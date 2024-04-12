Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,917,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the previous session’s volume of 681,574 shares.The stock last traded at $45.49 and had previously closed at $40.03.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Up 12.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 721.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

