Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.30.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $146.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.73 and a 200-day moving average of $134.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $147.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

