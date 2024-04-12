Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $260.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $238.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.35 and a 200 day moving average of $240.35. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The company had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total transaction of $366,406.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,923.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total transaction of $366,406.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,923.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $227,332.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $1,064,413 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

