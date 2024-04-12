JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:HLI opened at $127.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $133.80.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $511.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

