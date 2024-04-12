JMP Securities Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

ARES has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ares Management from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.09.

NYSE:ARES opened at $133.97 on Tuesday. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $139.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.12 and a 200-day moving average of $118.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ares Management will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.65%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $9,917,567.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,833,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $9,917,567.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,833,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 174,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.89, for a total value of $23,505,661.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,046,464 shares of company stock valued at $139,774,698. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 17.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

