John Charlton Jones Buys 10,218 Shares of CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI) Stock

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) insider John Charlton Jones bought 10,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of £20,333.82 ($25,735.75).

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:CCJI opened at GBX 196.50 ($2.49) on Friday. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 149.50 ($1.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 206 ($2.61). The stock has a market cap of £264.74 million and a P/E ratio of 2,183.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 195.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 180.12.

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from CC Japan Income & Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Company Profile

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

