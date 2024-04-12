John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the March 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 23,899 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of HPI opened at $16.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.34. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $16.89.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

