John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) EVP Sells $237,345.48 in Stock

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $237,345.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,238.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

WLY opened at $38.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average is $33.26. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $40.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $460.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of John Wiley & Sons

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 96.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 43.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

