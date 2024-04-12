Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) PT Raised to GBX 1,800 at Berenberg Bank

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMATFree Report) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,650 ($20.88) to GBX 1,800 ($22.78) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JMAT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.58) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.84) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,010 ($25.44).

Johnson Matthey Trading Up 0.3 %

JMAT opened at GBX 1,784 ($22.58) on Monday. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,999 ($25.30). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,684.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,620.49. The firm has a market cap of £3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,839.18, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95.

Insider Activity at Johnson Matthey

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 24 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,585 ($20.06) per share, with a total value of £380.40 ($481.46). Insiders have purchased 66 shares of company stock worth $109,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

