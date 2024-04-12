Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) PT Raised to GBX 1,800 at Berenberg Bank

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,650 ($20.88) to GBX 1,800 ($22.78) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JMAT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.58) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.84) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,010 ($25.44).

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey Trading Up 0.3 %

Insider Activity at Johnson Matthey

JMAT opened at GBX 1,784 ($22.58) on Monday. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,999 ($25.30). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,684.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,620.49. The firm has a market cap of £3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,839.18, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 24 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,585 ($20.06) per share, with a total value of £380.40 ($481.46). Insiders have purchased 66 shares of company stock worth $109,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Matthey

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.