JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000.

BBIN stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.80.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

