JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target to $237.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $204.00 to $237.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RNR has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $247.89.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 2.2 %

RNR opened at $217.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.84. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $174.22 and a twelve month high of $239.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $3.64. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 34.46 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 3.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total value of $200,279.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,565.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,251,071. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total value of $200,279.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,565.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,130 shares of company stock worth $1,167,479. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,090,875,000 after acquiring an additional 148,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,063,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,003,000 after buying an additional 37,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,270,000 after buying an additional 129,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $409,795,000 after buying an additional 93,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,052,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,390,000 after buying an additional 135,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.