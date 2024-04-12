JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $80.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered American International Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.35.

American International Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $74.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.91.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

