JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $107.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.63.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.4 %

EXPD opened at $118.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $106.43 and a twelve month high of $131.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.51.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 452,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,524,000 after buying an additional 13,811 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 148,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,093,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,370,000 after acquiring an additional 55,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 669,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,747,000 after acquiring an additional 54,993 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.