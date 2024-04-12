JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Price Target to $17.50

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

NYSE FIHL opened at $18.60 on Monday. Fidelis Insurance has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 59.30%. The firm had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelis Insurance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIHL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,360,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,618,000 after acquiring an additional 131,657 shares during the last quarter. Pine Brook Road Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $107,116,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter valued at $49,553,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 2.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,097,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,798,000 after acquiring an additional 47,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,392,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after acquiring an additional 317,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

