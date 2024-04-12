JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $54.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on SM Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised SM Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.71.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SM

SM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SM opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.48. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $53.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 4.20.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $50,075,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 289.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,422 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,492,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,086,000 after purchasing an additional 948,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.