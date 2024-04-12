JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $243.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $237.00 to $243.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UNP. TD Cowen increased their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $252.78.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $236.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.59. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $190.37 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $144.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

