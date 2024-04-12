JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Target Price to $231.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $231.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $223.00 price objective (up from $221.50) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.59.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 2.2 %

ODFL opened at $219.79 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $147.90 and a 12 month high of $227.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 31.18%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total transaction of $3,524,819.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,387,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,016.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 705,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,869,000 after acquiring an additional 703,471 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 546,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,584,000 after acquiring an additional 296,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.