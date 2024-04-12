JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 326.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,284 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after buying an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,244,000 after buying an additional 593,425 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after buying an additional 3,684,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,877,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,596,000 after buying an additional 190,121 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,361. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.26. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

