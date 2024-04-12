JTC’s (JTC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.02) target price on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday.
JTC Stock Performance
JTC Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.67 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from JTC’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. JTC’s payout ratio is 5,882.35%.
About JTC
JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.
