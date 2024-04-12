Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.27.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average is $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.63%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $205,868.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,187,078.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $205,868.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,187,078.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $190,262.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,323.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,302 shares of company stock valued at $8,005,602 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

