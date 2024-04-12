K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $95.05

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 95.05 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.24), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.24).

K3 Business Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £43.84 million, a PE ratio of -1,960.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 109.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 112.16.

Get K3 Business Technology Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £44,400 ($56,195.42). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 73,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,009,944. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Products segments. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native and technology agnostic platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, a real-time orchestration; K3|ViJi; K3|pebblestone; and K3 Legacy Solutions, as well as SYSPRO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Business Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Business Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.