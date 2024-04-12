Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 734 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 31,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 138,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,515. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $118.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.07.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

