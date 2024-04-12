Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.57. 2,061,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,677,584. The company has a market cap of $167.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $93.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.46 and its 200 day moving average is $132.58.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.67.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

