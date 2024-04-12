Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $330,000 Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of ITT by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ITT by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.52. The company had a trading volume of 27,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.82 and a 1-year high of $138.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.01 and its 200-day moving average is $115.17.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.34. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.86.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

