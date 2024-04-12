Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 2,677 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FMC by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on FMC shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

FMC Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE:FMC traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.67. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $125.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

