Kanawha Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.64. 9,906,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,318,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.40 and a 52-week high of $58.44.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.37.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

