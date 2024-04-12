Kanawha Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,797,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,892,496. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average of $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $281.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

