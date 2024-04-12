KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Down to $49.65

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.65, but opened at $48.00. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $47.90, with a volume of 22,288 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.04.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, research analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 391,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,109,000 after purchasing an additional 33,884 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,151,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,988,000 after buying an additional 65,402 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 65,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 23,016 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 111,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 35,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 272,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

