Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTFFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Kelt Exploration Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KELTF opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $5.95.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

