Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.50 price target on the stock.
Kelt Exploration Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:KELTF opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $5.95.
About Kelt Exploration
