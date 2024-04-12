Kensington Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 482,670 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kensington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 482,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,499,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 6.0% of Kensington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $254.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.00. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $200.20 and a twelve month high of $261.07. The stock has a market cap of $359.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.