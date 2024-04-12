Kensington Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kensington Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,170 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 20.8% of Kensington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kensington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $398,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VOO opened at $472.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $377.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.92 and a 1-year high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

