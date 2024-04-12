KeyCorp Trims PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Target Price to $164.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $167.00 to $164.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PPG. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $156.00 target price (down from $173.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.40.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE PPG opened at $137.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.70. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 588.5% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

