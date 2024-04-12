KickToken Price Up 6.1% Over Last Week (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, KickToken has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $170.67 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00013083 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00017347 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001424 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,152.15 or 1.00156803 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011149 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.11 or 0.00116034 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.02394162 USD and is up 1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.