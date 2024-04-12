Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Scott P. Miller Sells 487 Shares of Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) VP Scott P. Miller sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.78, for a total value of $48,592.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kirby Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:KEX opened at $99.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.40. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $66.42 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.70 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 7.21%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on KEX shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, February 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Kirby

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kirby by 923.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $273,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,471 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,824,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Kirby by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 818,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,251,000 after purchasing an additional 665,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,762,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,100,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $173,886,000 after purchasing an additional 495,541 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

