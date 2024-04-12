Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a speculative buy rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Know Labs Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KNW opened at $0.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.63. Know Labs has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.48.

Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Know Labs

About Know Labs

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Know Labs by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 15,790 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Know Labs by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Know Labs by 957.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 139,469 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Know Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in Know Labs by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Know Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary sensor technology by radio and microwave spectroscopy in the United States. The company's proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy to detect, record, identify, and measure the signature of said materials or analytes.

Further Reading

