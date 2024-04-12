Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a speculative buy rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.
Know Labs Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KNW opened at $0.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.63. Know Labs has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.48.
Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Know Labs
Know Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary sensor technology by radio and microwave spectroscopy in the United States. The company's proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy to detect, record, identify, and measure the signature of said materials or analytes.
