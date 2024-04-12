Komodo (KMD) Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $62.77 million and $2.44 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00062695 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00037742 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00015124 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,726,802 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

