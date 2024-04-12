Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KRO. TheStreet upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:KRO opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kronos Worldwide has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $400.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.94 million. Kronos Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is -176.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,117 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 64,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,106,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 56,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. 15.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Stories

