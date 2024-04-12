L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on L.B. Foster from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

L.B. Foster Price Performance

Shares of FSTR opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.82 million, a P/E ratio of 201.28 and a beta of 0.78. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $134.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in L.B. Foster stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 94,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.85% of L.B. Foster as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

