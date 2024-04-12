Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Announces $0.72 Quarterly Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th.

Laboratory Co. of America has a payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America to earn $16.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

NYSE LH opened at $206.51 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $174.20 and a 52-week high of $234.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total value of $1,407,387.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,272.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total transaction of $1,407,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,305 shares of company stock valued at $11,761,059. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

